The Top Five@5 (01/06/2020): Ricky Gervais shines at the Golden Globes, Chicago’s rideshare tax starts today, Rob Gronkowski sings Lady Gaga, and more…

Ricky Gervais arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The Top Five@5 for Monday, January 6th, 2020:

Ricky Gervais hosted the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards for the 5th time, and this year he had no problem insulting actors to their faces. Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza has announced that next month, her office will stop helping municipalities collect fines for red light camera tickets. Rob Gronkowski does a bad karaoke version of Lady Gaga’s You & I, and more!

