× The story of musician Jason Narducy’s childhood punk rock band is coming to the Chopin Theatre

The incredible Chicago musician Jason Narducy (Split Single, Bob Mould, Superchunk) joins Justin to discuss, “Verböten,” a new musical inspired by Jason’s teenage punk rock band. Jason talks about where the idea of taking the story of Verböten to the stage comes from, what attracted Jason to punk rock at such a young age, how the band initially came together, the difficulty in letting someone else write your story, how being in Verböten as a young child influenced his life in music, his experience writing the music for a stage production, the challenge of finding the right cast and the highs and lows of being a lifelong musician. You can find more information and buy tickets here.

This is the podcast for The Justin Kaufmann Show. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.