The John Williams NewsClick: On U.S. and Iran relations

Posted 2:14 PM, January 6, 2020, by , Updated at 02:11PM, January 6, 2020

This Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 satellite photo from Maxar Technologies shows Azadi Tower in Tehran, Iran, amid a mass processional for Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad. The funeral for Soleimani drew a crowd said by police to be in the millions in the Iranian capital, filling thoroughfares and side streets as far as the eye could see. Although there was no independent estimate, aerial footage and Associated Press journalists suggested a turnout of at least 1 million. (Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies via AP)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.