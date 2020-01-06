× Monday Evening Quarterback with Bears Insider Adam Hoge: “If Tom Brady wants to come to Chicago, you absolutely have to consider making that move”

It’s the final (for this year) edition of the “Monday Evening Quarterback!” Tonight, Justin and WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge break down the Bears disappointing 2019 season and look ahead to the 2020 campaign. Adam and Justin talk about Kyle Long announcing that he’s stepping away from football, the questions that need to answered on the offensive line, the lack of production from the TE position and how that needs to be improved in 2020, the signing of Eddie Jackson, the overall solid performance of the Bears defense, if the WR group needs an upgrade, the Bears firing some of their coaching staff after the season and the rumors swirling about Tom Brady joining the Bears.

