× Mega Pros Monday Quiz: Chicago landmarks

This week’s edition of the Mega Pros Monday Quiz tested listener Dave on his Chicago landmarks knowledge. Take the quiz below and then listen for how you did in comparison to Dave.

1. This landmark is an industrial wasteland turned world-class public park. Between the 1850s and 1997, the land on which this park sits was controlled by the Illinois Central Railroad. It’s a popular “mirror selfie” destination.

2. Spanning across 12 acres of the city’s west side, this green landmark is one of the largest of its kind in the nation. After a devastating cold front in 1994 that damaged its crop, groups of community members convened to redevelop this space.

3. This famous and historic park had to close its doors to visitors of its opening night due to rain.

A. Wrigley Field

B. Guaranteed Rate Field

C. Soldier Field

4. Ernest Hemingway shares the hometown of the artist who designed this famous house, open for tours on the south side of Chicago

5. This building, currently being renovated and transformed for a new purpose is built from an exterior collection of stones from other famous landmarks like the Parthenon, St. Peter’s Basilica, Notre Dame, the White House, the Berlin Wall and recently the Twin Towers.

A. Wrigley Building

B. Tribune Tower

C. Carbide and Carbon building

6. This building on a street that’s nicknamed “that great street” has a ceiling made of Tiffany mosaic pieces, and dons two 7-ton clocks sometimes used as meeting places.

7. This Halsted Street stretch is where a plate of flaming cheese and gyros were introduced to the United States.

8. This piece of artwork was a gift from Frederick H. Prince in 1974, and resides in a bank building. A documentary named “The Gift” is about this installation.

9. Considered an architectural masterpiece, this landmark is located in the center of Chicago’s financial district, designed by Burnham and Root and flaunting a 2-story, skylit lobby, which was later redesigned by Frank Lloyd Wright.

10. This condo structure duo in downtown Chicago has a unique look. At the time of its construction in 1962, these buildings were the tallest residential structures in the world.

A. The Presidential Towers

B. One Bennett Park

C. Marina City

Answers: 1: Millennium Park, 2: Garfield Park Conservatory, 3: A, 4: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Robie House, 5: B, 6: Macy’s on State Street (or Marshall Field’s), 7: Greektown, 8: Chagall’s Four Seasons (in the Chase Tower Plaza), 9: The Rookery, 10: C