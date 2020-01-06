× Jon Hansen in for John Williams 01.06.2020: Golden Globes opening, Chicago’s Iranian community reacts, City Hall latest, Australia fires and thunderstorms, Mega Pros Monday Quiz

Jon Hansen fills in for John Williams and recaps Ricky Gervais’s Golden Globes opening speech, asking you how appropriate you felt the jokes were. Then, Iranian community member and Muslim American Leadership Alliance Advisor Narimon Safavi explains the personal effects of President Trump’s ordered murder of General Qassem Soleimani. The Daily Line Editor Heather Cherone gives Jon the latest on City Hall ongoings, including new laws in practice. WGN-TV Meteorologist Demetrius Ivory explains how the fires devastating Australia are evolving to thunderstorms elsewhere. Northwestern Medicine Behavioral Health Counselor Nea Cortez describes why mental health resources in the digital form would most benefit college students, and how parents should continue to have dialogue with their college age kids. Finally, Jon administers the Mega Pros Monday Quiz whose theme is Chicago landmarks this week.