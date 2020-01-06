Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza on red light camera system: “Clearly, it has ballooned into a one-eyed-monster.”

A Redflex red light camera is placed at the corner of W. Cermak Road and S. Canal Street Friday, Oct. 12, 2012, in Chicago. (John J. Kim / Chicago Tribune)

Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza joins The Roe Conn Show to explain why she announced that starting next month, her office will no longer help municipalities collect fines for red light camera tickets.

