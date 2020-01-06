Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza on red light camera system: “Clearly, it has ballooned into a one-eyed-monster.”
Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza joins The Roe Conn Show to explain why she announced that starting next month, her office will no longer help municipalities collect fines for red light camera tickets.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!