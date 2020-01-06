× Historian John R. Schmidt explores hidden Chicago landmarks: The Unknown Fugitives

In this Justin Kaufmann Show series, Chicago historian John R. Schmidt takes us on a tour of Chicago’s “Hidden Chicago Landmarks.” Tonight, John and Justin discuss three lesser known fugitive stories…the manhunt for Richard Carpenter that ended on Potomac Avenue in Chicago, Chicagoan Herbert Haupt being arrested at 2234 N. Fremont St. for being a German spy in 1942 and radical Emma Goldman, who was accused of conspiring to murder the President of the United States, being found in an apartment on Sheffield Avenue in 1901.

