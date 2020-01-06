× “Elton Jim” wonders what defines a “fan” and fears “fan service”

In this 189th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano examines what drives the current fan base of both sports fans and entertainment fans. Should a “true fan” demand excellence and championships, or just blindly follow teams that deliver mediocre teams season after season. And do movie and TV fans have a right to demand stories and characters meet their expectations?. Does “fan service” destroy the creative process of the artist?