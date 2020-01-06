“Elton Jim” wonders what defines a “fan” and fears “fan service”

Posted 10:06 AM, January 6, 2020, by , Updated at 09:59AM, January 6, 2020

In this 189th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano examines what drives the current fan base of both sports fans and entertainment fans.  Should a “true fan” demand excellence and championships, or just blindly follow teams that deliver mediocre teams season after season.  And do movie and TV fans have a right to demand stories and characters meet their expectations?.  Does “fan service” destroy the creative process of the artist?

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.