Chicago Tribune critic Chris Jones reviews the final performance of “Hamilton”

The great Chicago Tribune theater critic and author Chris Jones joins Justin to discuss the final performance of “Hamilton” and to preview Chicago theater in 2020. Chris talks about the phenomenon of “Hamilton,” how star Miguel Cervantes is now headed to Broadway, what “Hamilton” has meant to the Chicago theater scene, how the show appealed to both sides of the political aisle, the way the production helped people become more interested in the story of the Founding Fathers, the chances we see “Hamilton” back in Chicago, the challenge of finding the next “Hamilton” and some of the other shows we can look forward to in 2020.

