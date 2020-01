× Bob Sirott Full Show 01.06.20 | Welcome Back to WGN Radio!

Bob Sirott jumps back on the airwaves!

The show starts off with WGN-TV’s Courtney Gousman covering ride share tax in Illinois. The show continues with the Top 6 at 6 followed by Dr. Kevin Most, discussing the affects of marijuana. Bears Hall of Famer, Dan Hampton talks football, and Dean Richards reports live in studio in a simulcast with WGN-TV Morning News.

