Bears finish the season 8-8. Can they be saved?

Posted 8:02 PM, January 6, 2020, by , Updated at 08:00PM, January 6, 2020

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

After the Chicago Bears’ disappointing 8-8 record for the 2020 season and failing to make the playoffs, Ed O’Bradovich joins The Roe Conn Show to talk about what improvements can be made, and whether or not Mitch Trubisky can be an elite quarterback next season.

