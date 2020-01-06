× Bears finish the season 8-8. Can they be saved?

After the Chicago Bears’ disappointing 8-8 record for the 2020 season and failing to make the playoffs, Ed O’Bradovich joins The Roe Conn Show to talk about what improvements can be made, and whether or not Mitch Trubisky can be an elite quarterback next season.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3710770/3710770_2020-01-07-012910.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!