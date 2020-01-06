× Anna Davlantes Full Show 1/6/20: ‘Blue Zones’ author Dan Buettner, Jim DeRogatis on the “Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning” docuseries, Sunnyside marijuana dispensaries closing its doors on Monday

Anna Davlantes Full Show for Monday, January 6th:

All four Sunnyside marijuana dispensaries closed its doors on Monday to give its employees a break as customers continued to gobble up supply at Chicago dispensaries over the weekend. Jason Erkes, a spokesman for Cresco Labs, joined Anna to discuss the current state of legal recreational sales in Illinois. Then, Blue Zones founder Dan Buettner talks about healthy aging and where people live the longest and are the healthiest. Author of “Soulless: The Case Against R. Kelly,” Jim Derogatis talks about his participation in Lifetime’s follow up docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning” in addition to new details from his reporting. For Money Monday, Carol Roth, Creator of the Future File™ legacy planning system joins Anna in-studio. After that, Anna checks in with automotive expert/co-host of “His Turn-Her Turn” Paul Brian about the North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards (NACTOY) which will be announced next week.

