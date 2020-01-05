PHOTO: Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito reacts after striking out Kansas City Royals' Nicky Lopez to end the top half of the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito is ready for the 2020 Baseball Season!
PHOTO: Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito reacts after striking out Kansas City Royals' Nicky Lopez to end the top half of the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Number 27, Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito joins Pete McMurray to talk baseball preseason, his families entertainment background, and the Washington Nationals. Listen in as Lucas spills the beans on what his personal goals for this season are as well as some pregame rituals.