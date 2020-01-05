× WGN Radio Theatre #450: Burt Ward Interview, Milton Berle Show, Harold Lloyd Comedy Theatre, Suspense, Screen Guild Theater and Burns & Allen

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you five of the best hours from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for January 4, 2020. First up we will have a special interview with television legend Burt Ward. Burt speaks about his career and Gentle Giant Dog Food & Products. Next up is the first classic episode of the night: “Milton Berle Show: Salute To Washington, Dc” (11-11-47). Our second episode is: “Harold Lloyd Comedy Theatre: Standing Room Only” Starring: Burgess Meredith; (03-04-45). Our third episode is: “Suspense: Fugue In C Minor” Starring: V. Price & Ida Lupino; (06-01-44). Fourth in tonight’s line up is: “Screen Guild Theater: The Devil & Miss Jones” Starring: Van Johnson; (08-12-46). Our final episode of the night is “Burns & Allen” Guest Starring: Cesar Romer; (01-20-49).

For more information about Gentle Giant Dog Food & Products visit: Gentlegiantsdogfood.com

