The Bit That Got Lenny Bruce Arrested, Ronnie Marmo Is Lenny Bruce on ‘This Week in Theater’

Ronnie Marmo plays Lenny Bruce in “I’m Not a Comedian…I’m Lenny Bruce” and joins Dean in studio to talk about the show’s impact on Chicago. Marmo talks about the impact that Lenny Bruce has left and why he thinks it’s important to hold up a “mirror to society.” Marmo also performs the bit that got Lenny Bruce arrested in Chicago.

The show is in its second extension and will run at the Royal George Theatre. For tickets, visit their website or call the box office at 312-988-9000.

