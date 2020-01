× Steve Dale 1/5/2020 Full Show: The One Health Initiative

Dr. Roger Mahr talks with Steve about the One Health initiative he launched while President of the American Veterinary Medical Association, and the United States Congress just passed a bipartisan One Health resolution supporting January as One Health Awareness Month. Steve also talks about how it’s definitely true, responding to a reader who said “Sorry about the loss of your dog, but she was just a dog.”

Learn more at www.stevedale.tv