Pete McMurray Full Show 1/5/2020: An Eclectic Blended Sunday!

Today, Pete McMurray brings you all the news you need on this Sunday afternoon!

The Commander and Chief of Rockford’s Police Department calls in to give us the details about the Rockford Bank Robbery that happened on Friday. Next, Alderman Matt Martin joins us on the show. Dr. John Duffy and Bela Ghandi come on the show to offer some self-help guidance. Then, former Chicago Bear Doug Plank break down the NFL season in full. On the latter half of the show WGN-TV’s Mike Janssen checks in from the weather center. Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito is excited for the 2020 baseball season. To close out the show, Dr. Richard Foulkes calls in to give us the skinny on eye exercises and Dr. Patrick McGrath talks about hoarding and digital hoarding and the steps needed to take in order to break those habits.

PT. 1 https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3710512/3710512_2020-01-06-004812.64kmono.mp3