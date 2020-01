× Dr. John Duffy knows how to make you a better parent!

Clinical psychologist and author Dr. John Duffy joins Pete McMurray on the show today to talk about parenting in 2020 and how it has evolved over the years as well as answer the listeners questions. Dr. Duffy’s book signings will be tomorrow January 6th at the Chicago Academy for the Arts at 1010 W. Chicago at 6:00 pm and January 10 at the The Book Cellar in Lincoln Square at 7:00 pm.