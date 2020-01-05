× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | January 5th, 2020 | Ronnie Marmo is Lenny Bruce, The 77th Golden Globe Awards, Cooking with Weed

Dave Schwan’s Far Flung Forecast comes from Sausalito, CA, where on this date in history construction began on the Golden Gate Bridge. (17:50)

Ronnie Marmo plays Lenny Bruce in “I’m Not a Comedian…I’m Lenny Bruce” and joins Dean in studio to talk about the show’s impact on Chicago. Marmo talks about the impact that Lenny Bruce has left and why he thinks it’s important to hold up a “mirror to society.” Marmo also performs the bit that got Lenny Bruce arrested in Chicago. The show is in its second extension and will run at the Royal George Theatre. For tickets, visit their website or call the box office at 312-988-9000. (58:53)

Tonight is the 77th Golden Globe Awards. Dean breaks down the nominees, plays his A-List interviews and tells you what you can expect when you watch this evening. Then, Dean says goodbye to Hamilton in Chicago as it wraps up its last show this Sunday.

Jolene Rivera, founder of magazine and website Kitchen Toke, joins the FoodTime segment to talk about cooking with marijuana, both for medicinal and recreational purposes. Rivera describes her daily routine with cannabis including how much she used and what she feels. Rivera recommends that anyone who wants to start cooking with cannabis should take the “start low and go slow” approach. Rivera shares her favorite recipes and addresses the stigma behind cannabis use.

Visit Rivera’s website to learn more about Kitchen Toke and cooking with cannabis. (2:16:30)

