× Cooking with Cannabis in a “Far Out FoodTime”

Jolene Rivera, founder of magazine and website Kitchen Toke, joins the FoodTime segment to talk about cooking with marijuana, both for medicinal and recreational purposes. Rivera describes her daily routine with cannabis including how much she uses and what she feels. Rivera recommends that anyone who wants to start cooking with cannabis should take the “start low and go slow” approach. Rivera shares her favorite recipes and addresses the stigma behind cannabis use.

Visit Rivera’s website to learn more about Kitchen Toke and cooking with cannabis.

Follow the Sunday morning crew on Twitter: @DeanRichards, @Andy_Masur1

Also be sure to follow Dean on Facebook!