In this Sept. 25, 2018 photo, a worker holds a marijuana plant leaf in a massive tomato greenhouse being renovated to grow pot in Delta, British Columbia, that is operated by Pure Sunfarms, a joint venture between tomato grower Village Farms International, and a licensed medical marijuana producer, Emerald Health Therapeutics. On Oct. 17, 2018, Canada will become the second and largest country with a legal national marijuana marketplace. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Cooking with Cannabis in a “Far Out FoodTime”
Jolene Rivera, founder of magazine and website Kitchen Toke, joins the FoodTime segment to talk about cooking with marijuana, both for medicinal and recreational purposes. Rivera describes her daily routine with cannabis including how much she uses and what she feels. Rivera recommends that anyone who wants to start cooking with cannabis should take the “start low and go slow” approach. Rivera shares her favorite recipes and addresses the stigma behind cannabis use.