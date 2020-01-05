Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | Hawks beat the Red Wings 4-2 and Dylan Sikura scores his first NHL Goal!

It was a bit scary for awhile, but the Blackhawks found a way to beat the NHL’s worst team to start their important four game homestand on the right foot. In the latest Blackhawks Crazy Podcast, presented by FanLyst, Chris Boden & Troy Murray visit with Dominik Kubalik & break down the 4-2 win over Detroit. We also hear from Corey Crawford & Dylan Strome following their contributions to the win, & Chris catches up with Dennis Gilbert, who’s carved his niche on the blue line with steady defensive play, not to mention a physical edge that keeps opponents accountable.