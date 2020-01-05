Blackhawks Crazy Podcast | Hawks beat the Red Wings 4-2 and Dylan Sikura scores his first NHL Goal!

Posted 11:35 PM, January 5, 2020

PHOTO: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Adam Boqvist (27) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal as Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard reacts as he looks up the score board during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. The Blackhawks won 4-2. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

It was a bit scary for awhile, but the Blackhawks found a way to beat the NHL’s worst team to start their important four game homestand on the right foot.  In the latest Blackhawks Crazy Podcast, presented by FanLyst, Chris Boden & Troy Murray visit with Dominik Kubalik & break down the 4-2 win over Detroit.  We also hear from Corey Crawford & Dylan Strome following their contributions to the win, & Chris catches up with Dennis Gilbert, who’s carved his niche on the blue line with steady defensive play, not to mention a physical edge that keeps opponents accountable.
