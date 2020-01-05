× Are bears hibernating under downtown Chicago? Yes, but probably not the kind you think

Nine large corrugated plastic bears are hibernating in the Chicago Pedway. They are part of the Chicago Loop Alliance’s “Massimals in the Loop” art installation. They’ll be monitored to see how well the three-dimensional bears, normally found in galleries, hold up being in the wild. If all goes as planned, they’ll remain in the Pedway through the winter, bringing attention to the often overlooked network of underground walkways connecting a large number of downtown Chicago buildings.

Here’s WGN Radio’s Kim Gordon with more details on this Wintrust Neighborhood News story: