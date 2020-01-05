× After Hours W/ Rick Kogan | 01.05.19 | Museum of Broadcast Communications’ upcoming discussion on R.Kelly and former director tells all about his recent book

Tonight on After Hours:

Journalist and author Jim DeRogatis and executive director of the Museum of Broadcast Communications Susy Schultz joins the conversation over the phone to discuss “Surviving R. Kelly II: The Recocking,” a Lifetime Documentary on the stories of the underage survivors of sexual assault and more from singer R. Kelly.

“Powerful is an understatement,” said Schultz. “These women who did tell their stories have paid a dear price … We want to give people the access to discuss this.”

Plus, former Chicago and film/tv director and writer Jeff Pohn joins the conversation to talk about his recent book, “Blotto: Adventures in Alcoholism-Ruin to Recovery.” “Blotto” is a gripping memoir of an young boy’s intimate journey and battle against alcoholism, drug addiction and beating the generational curse left by his father.

