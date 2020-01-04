× White Sox Weekly 01/04/2020: Jason Benetti on the White Sox off-season “I’d give them an A”

Mark Carman and Kevin Powell are in for this week’s edition of White Sox Weekly, the guys go over who their potential Opening Day lineups and discuss the importance of locking up top prospect Luis Robert through the prime of his career. Later Jason Benetti joins the show to discuss the White Sox off-season and his twitter beef with partner Steve Stone.