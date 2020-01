× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 1.04.20: letting your kids skip school, the state of Chicago sports, & the Mincing Rascals

John talks to Anne Johnsos, former WGN producer and co-host of the uh-PARENT-ly podcast, about the days that many CPS students recently took off of school. Sam Panayotovich joins him later on to discuss the upcoming NFL playoffs, and how the Sox and Cubs have done this off-season. Plus, the Mincing Rascals discuss Illinois politics.