Startup Showcase: HelloWoofy & The Wandering Barman

On the show today, Scott kicks off the Startup Showcase by talking with the the CEO of HelloWoofy, Arjun Rai. HelloWoofy is a marketing platform driven by visual data science giving every marketer the edge they deserve.Autocomplete social posts with the perfect combination of words, emojis (driving double digit uplifts), hashtags and images contextually relevant to your content. Next Scott chats with the the Co-founders of The Wandering Barman, Roxane Mollich and Julian Mohamedi. Wandering Barman handcrafts and bottles cocktails as a solution to the multitude of pain points experienced by the hospitality industry in the provision of craft cocktail programs.

To invest in HelloWoofy click here. To invest in The Wandering Barman click here.