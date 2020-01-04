× Sports Central 01/04/2020: Reflection of David Stern’s career, will the Bears have Trubisky start week 1 next year, and more…

It’s an action packed show to kick off the new year on WGN! First Sam Smith, writer for bulls.com, talks to Mark Carman and Kevin Powell about the legacy Stern leaves behind and the impact he brought to the NBA to making the game what it is today. Just after 7:30, Kevin Fishbain from The Athletic talks to Mark Carman and Kevin Powell about the Bears season ending press conference with Matt Nagy and Mitch Trubisky. Later, Mark Carman and Kevin Powell talk to Gavin Halagiere a freshman at Waubonsie Valley High School, who was featured in Steve Greenberg‘s recent article in The Chicago Sun Times. Hear how Gavin loves being a great teammate and how he’s leading the WVHS Warriors to a 5-3 record so far this season.

All that and more in this full show podcast!