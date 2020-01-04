× OTL #690: Stories from a trolley driver, Is Chicago failing at recycling?, Empowering female politicians

Mike Stephen talks to a former local trolley driver who did the job for over 20 years and has a new book about his experiences called Twenty Years Without a Weekend, gets an update on Chicago’s recycling efforts from the Chicago Recycling Coalition, and learns about a new TV show that helps novice female politicians run for office called RUN. The local music this week is brought to us by Blood Red Boots.

