PHOTO: FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2013 file photo, then NBA Commissioner David Stern smiles during a news conference after an NBA board of governors meeting in New York. Stern, 74, is more businessman than sportsman now, advising venture capital firms from his position atop DJS Global Advisors and investing in a number of startups, some of them in sports technology. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)
NBA writer Sam Smith describes the legacy of David Stern.
Sam Smith, writer for bulls.com, talks to Mark Carman and Kevin Powell about the legacy Stern leaves behind and the impact he brought to the NBA to making the game what it is today.