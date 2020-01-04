× Home Sweet Home Chicago (01/04/20) – David Hochberg with MegaPros Jeremy, Roy Spencer of PermaSeal, Gary Novel with KreditGuru Inc., Realtor Amy Kite, and Tom Jhanke of Builder Supply Outlet

This week, it’s David’s first day at the new digs with a jam packed show! Roy Spencer lays out why winter is the best time to waterproof your home. Gary Novel Tom Jhanke cautions listeners about how it’s divorce season and what moves you should take to protect your credit. Amy Kite discusses “Coming Soon” properties and what this means for both buyers and sellers. To close out the show, Tom Jahnke tells us the benefits of custom doors.