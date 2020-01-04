PHOTO: Gary Sinise. Courtesy of Thomas Nelson Books/The Gary Sinise Foundation. Mick Jones of the band Foreigner performs in concert during the ‘Soundtrack of Summer Tour 2014’ at the Susquehanna Bank Center on Thursday, July 3, 2014, in Camden, N.J. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP). David Eigenberg, Courtesy of NBC Universal. Master of Ceremonies Carl Reiner attend the 63rd Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards held at the Grand Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland on January 29, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Jan. 28, 2011 - Source: Kevin Winter/Getty Images North America).
Dave Plier’s Favorite Conversations of the Year III: Chicago’s Own Gary Sinise, Mick Jones of ‘Foreigner’, David Eigneberg of NBC’s ‘Chicago Fire’, Comedy Legend Carl Reiner
Dave’s conversations with Chicago’s own Gary Sinise on his acting journey, The Steppenwolf Theater, ‘Forrest Gump’ and his unwavering support for our veterans; rock legend Mick Jones of ‘Foreigner’; David Eigenberg, best known from ‘Sex in the City’ and NBC’s ‘Chicago Fire’; and comedy legend Carl Reiner.