Dave Plier's Favorite Conversations of the Year III: Chicago's Own Gary Sinise, Mick Jones of 'Foreigner', David Eigneberg of NBC's 'Chicago Fire', Comedy Legend Carl Reiner

Dave’s conversations with Chicago’s own Gary Sinise on his acting journey, The Steppenwolf Theater, ‘Forrest Gump’ and his unwavering support for our veterans; rock legend Mick Jones of ‘Foreigner’; David Eigenberg, best known from ‘Sex in the City’ and NBC’s ‘Chicago Fire’; and comedy legend Carl Reiner.