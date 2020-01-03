× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/3/20: Food and restaurant trends for 2020, A recap of Day 2 of recreational marijuana sales in Illinois, and more…

For the first Friday of the New Year, Wintrust Business Lunch host Ji Suk Yi takes a closer look into the Chicago restaurant industry with Ashok Selvam, Senior Editor at Eater Chicago, as they chat about the up-and-coming food trends for 2020. Tom Gimbel, Founder & CEO of the LaSalle Network, joins Ji in-studio to talk about some of the most common mistakes people make, and how to set yourself up for success as you make your plans for the new year. With recreational marijuana use becoming legal in Illinois, Ji sits down with Joe Caltabiano, President & Co-Founder at Cresco Labs Inc., to recap Day 2 of recreational marijuana sales in Illinois and the future of cannabis in the state. To end the show, Crain’s Chicago Business Politics and Government Reporter A.D. Quig reports on the new laws hitting the city this year including street parking and ride-hailing services.