Video: The Second City’s Kelly Leonard in the PPG Paints Green Room

Kelly Leonard is the Executive Director of Insights and Applied Improvisation at The Second City. He’s the son of legendary WGN Radio personality, Roy Leonard, and also the host of the podcast “Getting to Yes, And.” Watch the video below to learn more about how Kelly got his start at The Second City, what he’s learned from his dad, and how improv can help you in your every day life.
Kelly Leonard of The Second City and “Getting to Yes, And…” says, “There’s a dearth of…trying to understand across generations”
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.31.19: CTU ends strike, power outages in Illinois, Kelly Leonard, Demetrius Ivory
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.19.19: Willis Tower, MasterClass on negotiating, a Radio Flyer history, “The 12 Mr. Fix-It Days of ClarkG=
Kelly Leonard of The Second City and “Getting to Yes, And…” on the beginnings of Radio Flyer
