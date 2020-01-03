Video: The Second City’s Kelly Leonard in the PPG Paints Green Room

Posted 10:00 AM, January 3, 2020, by

Kelly Leonard is the Executive Director of Insights and Applied Improvisation at The Second City. He’s the son of legendary WGN Radio personality, Roy Leonard, and also the host of the podcast “Getting to Yes, And.” Watch the video below to learn more about how Kelly got his start at The Second City, what he’s learned from his dad, and how improv can help you in your every day life.

Data pix.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.