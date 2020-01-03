× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 1.3.2020: U.S. and Iran relations going forward, Cubs vs. Sox 2020 season predictions, Phil Vettel on cravings, “The Interview Show”

John Williams wants to know if your Chicago Public Schools kids attended their makeup days yesterday and today. Listeners tell us what the right call would be on that. And as far as 2020 predictions are concerned, John invites WGN Radio sports heads Dave Eanet and Dave Zaslowsky to debate on whether the Cubs or the White Sox will win more games in the upcoming season. Then, Former Department of Homeland Security Acting Undersecretary John Cohen shares his forecast of U.S./Iran relations following the airstrike on Iran and the death of its Quds Force leader, Qassem Soleimani. Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel then shares some great spots to curb random cravings, especially in the time of legal recreational pot. “The Interview Show” Host Mark Bazer joins John to preview season five of the series, premiering tonight on WTTW. And finally, John wants to know what’s making you smile today.