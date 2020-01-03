× What is Chicago’s plan to ease congestion downtown?

Stefan Schaffer, City Strategist for the NRDC, joins Justin to discuss the city’s plan to ease congestion downtown. Stefan talks about the American Cities Climate Challenge, how increasing taxes on all ride-hailing trips in Chicago’s congested core will improve congestion, the challenge of getting people out of their routines and to drive less and the multiple ways Chicago is leading the way to a cleaner, less congested, and more equitable transportation future.

