× Political analyst Charles Lipson: “If we do end up in a substantial fight with Iran it would be something that President Trump really wanted to avoid”

University of Chicago political science professor Charles Lipson joins Justin to discuss the US airstrike in Baghdad that killed Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds military force. Charles tells us what we need to know about General Soleimani, why the US decided to take Soleimani out at this time and what we can expect from Iran now that this has happened.

