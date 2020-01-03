× Pete McMurray Full Show 01.03.20 | Potsie From ‘Happy Days’, Fox News’ Bret Baier and an NFL Playoff Preview From Hamp

On this episode, Pete talks with WGN-TV Reporter Judy Wang, covering a police involved shooting. How well do you know Chicago? Pete asks some trivia questions. The top 6 at 6 brings you up to speed with the latest trending stories of the day followed by Mr. Fix it, Lou’s First Call. Bret Baier, Anchor at Fox News joins the show to talk about the latest updates on the presidential race and later DePaul Head Coach Dave Leito talks about college basketball. The show continues with Bears Hall of Famer Dan Hampton, Dean Richards and actor Anson Williams aka Potsie from Happy Days!

Listen to the podcast here: