Ji Suk Yi Full Show 1/3/20: Relationship Advice for 2020, Movies to See This Weekend, & ManBQue

Ji Suk Yi is in for Anna Davlantes today. Acclaimed food and lifestyle photographer Huge Galdones drops by the show to talk about his journey and his unique approach to food photography. WGN Plus Host of “Legal Face-Off” and attorney Rich Lenkov joins Ji to discuss the latest breaking legal stories of the day and they recap the top 10 legal breaking stories of 2019. What is a toxic relationship and how do you know if you’re in one? Chicago’s Favorite Relationship Expert Love McPherson joins the show to share some light on the subject and how to improve your relationships with your family and friends in 2020. Patrick McDonald, Film Critic for HollywoodChicago.com, reviews the top films to see in the box office this weekend. Jesse Valenciana, National Brand Activation Manager at Goose Island Beer, talks about his new Chicago-based grilling and lifestyle organization called ManBQue.