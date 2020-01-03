Highlights: Canucks 7 – Blackhawks 5 – 1/2/20

Posted 12:36 AM, January 3, 2020, by , Updated at 12:31AM, January 3, 2020

Chicago Blackhawks at Vancouver Canucks, January 2, 2020 (nhl.com)

Chicago Blackhawks at Vancouver Canucks – January 2, 2020

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.