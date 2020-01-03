Herb “Consumerman” Weisbaum talks holiday debt, building a better password and snooping smart devices

Posted 4:51 AM, January 3, 2020, by , Updated at 04:50AM, January 3, 2020

NBC News consumer reporter Herb Weisbaum (Dan Sugrue)

Herb Weisbaum, better known as the consumer expert “ConsumerMan” drops by the Nick Digilio Show to help listeners stay smart consumers.

This time, Herb helps with the holiday financial hangover and paying off debt, shares his latest findings on title theft and warns smart device users about possible hackers.

Have a consumer question? Visit Herb at consumerman.com and sign up for his weekly newsletter.

