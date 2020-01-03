Former DHS Acting Undersecretary for Intelligence: “We’ve had a breakdown in the national security process [meant to] empower the president”

Posted 1:11 PM, January 3, 2020, by , Updated at 01:10PM, January 3, 2020

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2016, file photo provided by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, center, attends a meeting in Tehran, Iran. Iraqi TV and three Iraqi officials said Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, that Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, has been killed in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP, File)

Former Department of Homeland Security Acting Undersecretary and ABC News Consultant John Cohen joins John Williams to describe the probable outcome of the U.S. airstrike on Baghdad and killing of Quds Force head Qassem Soleimani.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.