In this Sept. 5, 2014 photo, a waitress serves a cheese and sausage pizza to participants on a pizza tour at Pizano's in Chicago. Chicago is one of a handful of cities across the country, like Boston, Milwaukee and New York, with companies that offer tours of the local pizza scene. (AP Photo/Caryn Rousseau)
Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel has the…munchies to curb your cravings
In the age of legal recreational marijuana, the Chicago Tribune dining section has “munchie” craving recommendations across the city. Phil Vettel joins John Williams to elaborate on those. The conversation evolves to listeners’ steak and pizza suggestions for us and you.