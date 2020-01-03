× What should we take away from the Chicago Bulls season so far?

Sports reporter Sam Panayotovich joins Justin to discuss the current state of the Chicago Bulls and if there is a possibility the team makes the playoffs this year. Sam talks about the talent level on the team, the job security of GM Gar Forman and John Paxson, the chances we see a change in leadership, the dwindling attendance numbers at the UC, the lack of development of the young players, the mystery as to why Jim Boylen is still coaching the team and why the Bulls are no longer a destination for the top players around the league.

