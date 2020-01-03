× Brian Noonan in for Roe Conn Full Show 1.3.19 | Iraq Breakdown, Ricky Gervais, Winter Wonderfest, Top 5@5, Bow Tie Review: Mean Girls, Graystone Tavern

Brian Noonan is in for Roe Conn on day two of the new year bringing you all of the laughs and news you need this afternoon!

To kick off the show, Brian then talks to WGN-TV’s Weather expert, Demetrius Ivory. Then Brian talks with ABC Correspondent Andy Fields. To close out the hour, Terrorism expert & Professor of History at DePaul University Tom Mockaitis calls in to give us a breakdown of what’s going on over in Iraq.

Then, the conversation turns to Cannabis and all of their cautionary billboards all over the city. Then Brian switches gears to talking Ricky Gervais and how he’s hosting the 2020 Golden Globes. Then Brian has a little surprise for Kevin ad Lauren. To close out hour two, Anna Shapiro with the Navy Pier Winter Wonderfest comes on to discuss all of the happenings for this year’s fest.

On the latter half of the show Brian starts it off with the Top 5 at 5. Next, we wheel in the Canarble Wagon and talk with Co-owner of Graystone Tavern Kyle Bagley who fashion up some Bachelor themed cocktails and some tea. Brian then talks with Richard Roeper about the best and worst movies of 2019. To close out the show, Chicago Blackhawk rinkside reporter Nick Gismondi comes on the show to talk Blackhawks season thus far!

