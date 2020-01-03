× 20 x 2 Chicago is the storytelling show to see this weekend

Journalist, 16″ softball player, co-host of Tuesday Funk and host of 20×2 Chicago Andrew Huff joins Justin to preview this weekend’s edition of 20×2 Chicago, which is this Sunday night at Schubas. Andrew talks about where the idea for this storytelling series comes from, how they come up with the various themes for the show, the challenge of getting 20 people to perform and the importance of keeping the show diverse. Andrew also talks about publishing the late, great Gapers Block. (If you go, you just might see a famous WGN celebrity).

This is the podcast for The Justin Kaufmann Show. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in