Wintrust Business Lunch Full Show 1/2/20: Illinois legal marijuana sales skyrocket, TikTok's first transparency report, The SECURE Act & Retirement Planning

Today on the Wintrust Business Lunch, host Ji Suk Yi speaks to Ian Sherr, editor at large at CNET, about TikTok’s first transparency report and the serious security holes in Amazon’s Ring smart doorbell devices. The numbers are in. Illinois marijuana sellers generated nearly $3.2 million in cannabis-related products yesterday during the first day of legal recreational weed sales in the state. Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth breaks down what the new year holds in store for marijuana entrepreneurs, Boeing leadership changes, and much more. Plus, Financial expert Terry Savage returned to the show to talk about the key changes in the SECURE Act and how they may require you to adjust your financial planning.