Thought Leader Brian Henderson: Success Breeds Complexity

Posted 6:36 AM, January 2, 2020, by

Brian Henderson (SVP of Whitenell - Part of Associated Bank)

It’s no surprise that senior executives are starved for time. Steve Grzanich welcomes in Brian Henderson (SVP of Whitnell – Part of Associated Bank) to talk about the importance of keeping things organized, and how the New Year is perfect time to tidy up. The Associated Bank Thought Leader used specific examples of how shifting focus to personal enterprise will help bring peace of mind, and allows individuals to spend more time doing the things they actually want to do.

