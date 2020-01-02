× The Mincing Rascals 01.02.20: Recreational pot hits the shelves, Blagojevich’s take on impeachment and Rascals 2020 predictions

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, Heather Cherone of The Daily Line, Eric Zorn of The Chicago Tribune and Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute. They start by reviewing the first day of recreational pot sales after lines formed out the door of dispensaries across Illinois. Then, the Rascals debate Rod Blagojevich’s commentary on impeachment. The Rascals make their political, sports and pop culture predictions for 2020. Plus, the Rascals opine on the Pope’s slap of a pilgrim’s loving hand.