The John Williams Show Full Podcast 01.02.2020: What’s coming to 2020, Englewood Brews, Columbia Care and NuMed Medical Marijuana Dispensaries

John Williams starts the show with on-goings expected for 2020 that many can look forward to. Then, Englewood Brews Owners Steve Marchese and Lesley Roth join John to talk about the inspiration behind their brewery and the opportunities they are bringing to the community. John then invites directors from two Illinois dispensaries, NuMed Medical Marijuana and Columbia Care Dispensary. They provide a recap on the first day of recreational marijuana sales and answer listeners’ questions.